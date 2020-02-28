WWE Rumors: Major Changes To ‘WrestleMania 36’ Card After Results Of ‘Super ShowDown’

The card is beginning to take shape, but it looks nothing like people thought it would.

The last 24 hours has been a wild ride for WWE superstars as they flew to Saudi Arabia for an eventful Super ShowDown. With that event out of the way and Elimination Chamber just one week away, a lot of the focus has shifted to WrestleMania 36 which will take place in Tampa in early April. After everything that happened in “The Kingdom,” rumors are flying about the big card and many changes have shifted everything around.

With only two matches actually confirmed and a little over a month to go, there is still a lot of build-up to be done. Some matches have been assumed and whispered about on social media, but nothing is set in stone until WWE comes out and actually announces them.

After some of the shocking events of Super ShowDown, the rumored card for WrestleMania 36 is now getting out there and it is not what fans expect. Many possible changes have now come about and things are not what past rumors once said about the grand show in April.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. Those two matches have been absolutely confirmed and locked in place, but the rest of the card is yet to come.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., the rumored card is unlike anything seen as of yet. There could still be more changes, but this is how things may shape up over the course of the next month.

At Super ShowDown, WWE put things in motion for The Undertaker to face AJ Styles. Last week, Styles name-dropped the legend and in Saudi Arabia, Taker showed up out of nowhere to win the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match.

The 7th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and 3rd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal are both expected to be on the card. Superstars from all three brands along with past names will likely be added to give more talent a chance to be on the PPV.

Murphy and Seth Rollins will likely defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against a team consisting of Kevin Owens and a yet-to-be-named partner. The Miz and John Morrison will defend their newly won SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a match involving multiple teams.

Confirmed WrestleMania 36 card:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rumored WrestleMania 36 card: