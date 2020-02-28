Blond Bombshell Charly Jordan Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Mini Dress

Popular model Charly Jordan gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to get excited about with her latest update. The beauty looked stunning while she flaunted her cleavage in a flirty mini dress.

Charly’s post was a video that saw her modeling the dress, which was a bold red color. The sexy number had thin shoulder straps and a wide, plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her chest. The neckline featured a thin strap across the center that drew the eye to her cleavage. It flowed loosely around her body in layers, creating a feminine, yet sexy, vibe.

In the clip, the bombshell was outside walking through a garden. She was surrounded by green foliage and red blooms that matched the color of the dress.

The video began with the model walking toward the camera with a smile on her face. The next shot captured Charly through the leaves as she stood up from a squatting position as shadows fell upon her face and bare shoulders. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she stood up and turned to face the camera. She then turned around and spinned in the dress, causing it to flare at the hem. She flashed a big smile at the camera as she looked over her shoulder just before the clip ended. The song “Amber” played in the background.

Charly’s hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders. Her eyes were framed with dark brows, smoky eye shadows and eyeliner. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose lipstick. She accessorized with rings and chunky bracelets.

Charly told her followers that the video was behind-the-scene footage for work she had done with fashion retailer Superdown. She also left a positive message while also explaining that the song made her happy.

Many of her admirers chimed in to let her know what they thought about seeing her in the dress.

“You are absolutely breathtaking and extremely attractive,” one fan told her.

“Love you in red!!!” said a second Instagram user.

“You’re so pretty,” a third follower wrote.

“Seeing you makes me happy,” commented a fourth admirer.

Charly’s regular updates no doubt make many of her fans smile. She has a gorgeous face and incredible figure that she does not seem to mind flaunting. The stunner recently wowed her followers when she shared a picture that showed her wearing a little black dress with a pair of thigh-high boots in a snowy photoshoot.