U.S. Coronavirus Patient Cleared To Go Home Coughs During News Interview, Shares Water Bottle With Daughter

'They said I'm fine,' he insisted.

A Pennsylvania man who, along with his family, were recently cleared to leave quarantine after having been suspected of being exposed to the coronavirus, coughed during an interview and shared a water bottle with his young daughter.

Frank Wucinski and his three-year-old daughter appeared on Fox News‘ “America’s Newsroom” on Friday to talk about their experiences in quarantine, and being allowed to leave.

As The Washington Examiner reports, Wucinski and his family had been to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is believed to have been the origin point of the deadly virus, to attend a ceremony for his father-in-law, who had died recently. After returning to San Diego, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) placed his family in quarantine at Miramar Airbase.

Having recently been released from quarantine, Wucinsky said that he and his family are just fine.

“Physically, we’re great. It’s good to be with family. It’s nice to be out of quarantine,” he said.

He also noted that he had been this close to getting the all-clear to leave, but his daughter coughed in front of a health official, and the family was put right back into quarantine.

On the subject of coughing, Wucinsky coughed throughout the interview, something that he appeared to take notice of.

“The cough, probably just nerves,” he said.

He also drank from a water bottle throughout the interview, at times struggling to swallow. He shared the water bottle with his young daughter.

Still, he insists that he’s fine.

“They said I’m fine. I got tested twice, negative both times,” he said.

Fox News just interviewed a Pennsylvania man who went through the coronavirus quarantine process — but he couldn't stop coughing during the interview ???? pic.twitter.com/kzoIYQM8x6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2020

Symptoms of coronavirus, according to the CDC, include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

This is not to suggest that Wucinsky is either sick with the virus or that he’s carrying it and possibly at risk of passing it on to his daughter or to anyone else. That is, or course, known only to him and the medical practitioners who have treated him.

Still, Twitter users were a bit concerned about the optics of someone having been released from quarantine following possible to a deadly respiratory virus, and then coughing throughout an interview and sharing a water bottle with a child.

“WHY IS HE SHARING HIS WATER WITH HIS DAUGHTER WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK,” wrote one user.

“This guy is coughing non stop, touching his daughters water bottle then drinking from it & giving to back to her so that she can continue drinking. Only on @FoxNews,” wrote another.

Earlier this week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the CDC announced that it’s a matter of when, not if, coronavirus reaches the United States.