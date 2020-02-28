Maluma’s Topless Calvin Klein Ad Trends Online & Sends Fans Wild

Maluma is one of the many high-profile celebrities who are apart of the latest Calvin Klein ad.

The “11 PM” hitmaker can be seen topless within the photoshoot, wearing a pair of their jeans. In his most recent Instagram upload, Maluma lifted up his white vest top over his head and showed off his wet muscular body. The Latin star displayed the large tattoos he has on his biceps and the one on the left side of his chest as well as the small chain necklace around his neck. The photograph shared in black-and-white saw Maluma posing in front of a white staircase with his arms in the air. He looked directly at the camera lens with a smoldering expression and made it look effortless to be that attractive.

The “HP” chart-topper is known for sporting numerous hairstyles and rocked short dark hair that was shaved on the sides. As shown in an Instagram upload from four days ago, Maluma had longer hair that was blond.

In the span of one hour, his post racked up more than 800,000 likes and over 11,100 comments, proving to be an instant hit with his 49.4 million followers.

As soon as the images from the campaign hit the web, Maluma started trending on Twitter as he sent fans into a meltdown.

“No one talk to me for the next 24 hours. I will be busy looking at these Maluma pics from his new Calvin Klein ad,” one user wrote.

“Cause of death: MALUMA FOR CALVIN KLEIN,” another shared.

“Maluma in the new Calvin Klein ad… clean up on aisle ME,” remarked a third fan.

“Maluma is a whole SNACK,” a fourth admirer commented.

The latest ad also includes Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, and others within the same campaign. In the video advertisement where the celebs speak over their clips, Maluma posed in black underwear. In one frame, he is captured close up, poking his tongue out while resting his hands on his head.

Maluma is no stranger to impressing fans with his looks. Last year, he attended his first-ever Met Gala event and had social media swooning over him. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he represented Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino on the night. The theme of the night was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” so he wore a smart-fitted white tux suit that was covered in sparkly tassels with black shoes. The singer had shaved his head for the occasion and sported a buzz cut.