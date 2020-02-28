Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Silly Side & Cleavage In Gorgeous Photo Update

Ashley Alexiss proved that she can be sexy and silly all wrapped into one single photo. As her fans know, the curvy model sizzles in a lot of hot outfits but last week she surprised her fans by posing in a wedding dress. In the latest update that was added to her gorgeous feed, the model strutted her stuff in another lacy white dress and she looked nothing short of flawless.

For the occasion, the beauty posed in what appeared to be a church. She put both hands on her hips, showing off her beautiful curves in a tight white wedding gown that fit her like a glove. The top of the dress featured a low-plunging top as well as beautiful lace detail, offering generous views of cleavage as well. The bottom was just as sexy and included a solid white fabric.

Alexiss also showed off her silly side, crossing her eyes and pursing her lips for the camera. She wore her long, blond locks parted off to the side and had a number of long and loose waves throughout. Like she normally does, Alexiss rocked a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlihgter, and lipstick. In the caption, she joked that she was confused on what she currently needs —a hug, coffee, wine, or sleep.

So far, the sizzling update has only been live for a few short minutes but its earned Alexiss a rave reviews with over 4,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some fans took to the shot to rave over her hourglass figure while many others helped her to decide what she should indulge in. A few more simply added heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“I think you should get two thumbs up for looking absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote, adding a number of flame and heart emoji.

“You make the funniest faces in some of your shoots. I love it,” another added.

“This photo is amazing. Makes me smile on so many levels,” a third fan wrote in addition to a series of heart emoji.

“Wine, hugs, a night out and then some sleep,” another suggested.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the model’s sexy side was brought out in full-force that time in a very NSFW outfit. For the occasion, the beauty posed against a light pink background, matching her clothing to the backdrop in a lacy one-piece that featured lace and flower detailing throughout. In the caption, she showed her humor once again while tagging retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for the outfit.