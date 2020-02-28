WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring For Title Match At ‘WrestleMania 36’

WWE is certainly leaning on the strength of past superstars to build up this card.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done before WWE even comes close to completing the entire card for WrestleMania 36. With Super ShowDown out of the way, more of the focus will move onto the event in Tampa and that brings about plenty of speculation and rumors. Whispers are swirling that a former multi-time champion and WWE Hall of Famer is returning to the ring for a title match the pay-per-view.

With February drawing to an end, only two matches have been officially confirmed for WrestleMania 36 and those came from the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar is still WWE Champion and will defend his title against Drew McIntyre. Charlotte Flair has chosen to face Rhea Ripley and challenge her for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The events of Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia will go a long way in determining some matches, but rumors have others popping up too.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is getting back in the ring. Right now, she is scheduled to team up with Natalya to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 36.

This is a match that has not yet been officially announced nor confirmed, but it is expected to be added to the card soon.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Phoenix is going to appear to give a medical update on her husband Edge. It is possible that the angle for this title match could start this week, but WWE may end up waiting a little bit longer to get things rolling.

Both Natalya and Asuka are going to be in the women’s major match at Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks. If WWE were to announce a Women’s Tag Team Title Match for WrestleMania 36 now, it would definitely spoil a bit of the outcome of that chamber bout.

Asuka and Kairi Sane have held onto the titles for quite a while now, but they haven’t actually defended them since early January. There just appears to be a severe lack of tag team competition in the women’s division right now, and this team of Natalya and Phoenix would be something different too.

WrestleMania 36 is still being built and completed, but a lot of focus in WWE appears to be on past superstars more than anything. The Undertaker has returned. Bill Goldberg is the new Universal Champion. Now, rumors are swirling that Beth Phoenix may end up in a match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but only time will tell what really ends up happening.