Aussie Stunner Madi Edwards Looks Smoking Hot In ‘Canadian Tux’

Madi Edwards took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of herself in a Canadian tux. The Aussie model recently moved to the United States to pursue her booming modeling career and since she has been out West, she has been sharing a number of photos in barely-there outfits. Yesterday, she put on another jaw-dropping display in a series of images where she looked fabulous in denim.

In the firs photo in the series, the model posed in front of a big set of glass windows that were outlined in black. She looked picture-perfect, staring straight into the camera with a slight smile. The Aussie beauty wore her long, blond highlighted locks parted in the middle with a few loose curls throughout her mane. She added a pair of simple hoop earrings and also rocked a gorgeous makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant lipstick.

In the caption of the update, she told her fans that she was sporting a Canadian tux which was comprised of high waisted jean shorts that hit at her naval and showed a hint of her taut tummy. She wore a white bra under the outfit and completed the look with a matching denim jacket that fell down to the top of her shorts. The next few photos showed Edwards in the same hot outfit and she geotagged her location at Melrose Place.

The post has been live for a short time but it’s garnering a ton of attention from her fans with over 11,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some couldn’t help but rave over her fashion-forward outfit while many others commented on her tanned figure. A few more simply let her know that they are big fans.

“You are absolutely beautiful and absolutely pretty and your long blonde Hair is Amazing and your Eye’s and your lips are absolutely amazing,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Canadians everywhere wish they could b u,” a second fan chimed in.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one more follower gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty sizzled in another iconic part of California, shopping on Rodeo Drive. Once again, she showcased her keen sense of fashion in a hot yet casual look that included a pair of short Daisy Dukes and a white graphic T-shirt. It will be interesting to see where her next LA outing takes her.