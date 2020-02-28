WWE News: Former Champion Returning Tonight On ‘SmackDown’ And Goldberg Is Champ Again

Two major WWE names are heading back to the blue brand on Friday night.

Thursday was a truly wild day for WWE as Super ShowDown brought about a huge return, a tag team title change, and a major title change in the main event. Goldberg is the new WWE Universal Champion after defeating Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt in Saudi Arabia. Tonight, the new champ is appearing live on Friday Night SmackDown, but he isn’t the only one as another former champ is coming back too.

One of the three major pay-per-views in less than a month-and-a-half is now out of the way, and WWE’s focus is now on the Elimination Chamber. While the results from that PPV will go a long way in deciding the card of WrestleMania 36, plenty was changed up by what took place on Thursday.

At Super ShowDown, Goldberg shocked the world by defeating The Fiend in the middle of the ring to win the Universal Championship for a second time. It was totally unexpected and could go a long way in determining major matches for the “Show of Shows” in Tampa in early April.

The official website of WWE has confirmed that Goldberg will be live on SmackDown on Friday night and he’s bringing the title with him. There are teases that The Fiend could show up for revenge, but the new champ will certainly be there and has his new gold around his waist.

The spotlight is on Goldberg now, but he won’t be the only big name appearing for the blue brand on Friday.

It was announced a couple of weeks ago, but WWE confirmed that John Cena will officially return to Friday Night SmackDown this week.

There is no real information as to why Cena is coming back right now, but it’s not too hard to figure out. The “Road to WrestleMania” is in full swing and he’s coming back just in enough time to start up a new program and build toward a match in Tampa.

WWE plays up the fact that Cena made his main roster debut nearly 18 years ago on SmackDown and he could just be coming back to celebrate. Still, there is more to this and whispers on social media have Cena as being the next target of The Fiend.

No matches or other segments have yet been announced for Friday Night SmackDown as of this writing, but WWE will build up the show. Mostly everyone is returning from Saudi Arabia and they need to make sure of who is in good shape and able to do what’s needed to be done. Still, the former champ in John Cena and the new champ Bill Goldberg will certainly be there and in front of the fans.