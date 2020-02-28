Yanet Garcia Flaunts Fit Bod During Intense Battle Ropes Workout

Yanet Garcia has been flaunting her fit bod in a variety of bikini and workout pics lately, but she shared a new snap today that showed her more intense side. The model was photographed mid-exercise as she completed a set with battle ropes, and her incredible physique was hard to miss.

The hottie wore a neon orange workout ensemble and squatted with her knees bent out to the sides. She held the ropes with both hands as she gazed intently ahead and appeared to be breathing heavily. Her left hand was raised in the air, and her toned arms and tiny waist were on show. Her chest was also shining with sweat.

The famous weather girl pulled her hair back into a ponytail and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup or jewelry as she seemingly didn’t want anything to distract from her workout session.

The lighting of the picture added to the dramatic vibes, as it was taken in low light conditions. An orange light cast a glow on the right side of the model and a blue light cast a glow on the left side. Plus, the backdrop was mostly left in darkness. Although it was hard to see, the bombshell appeared to be in a gym.

The post was tagged with a supplements brand called Tonder Army, and the beauty noted the benefits of omega-3 in the caption. The image was likely taken specifically to promote Tonder Army and that explains why the photo has a completely different vibe than her usual playful and flirty ones.

The sensation’s many followers took to the comments section to talk about the new share. Many of the compliments were in Spanish, but there were English-speakers that chimed in.

“OMG so FIRE,” raved a supporter, punctuating their message with a series of fire emoji.

“Perfection,” declared a second fan.

“Fire on fire,” raved a third supporter.

However, one social media user had a complaint.

“No offense but who ever [sic] took this picture should have added some light to it,” they said.

Yanet shared another update on Instagram yesterday, rocking what appeared to be the same outfit. However, for this post, she posed in front of a light blue backdrop with her boyfriend Lewis Howes and held her Pomeranian, Mamacita, in her hands. The update was a short video clip, and it gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot with the photographer visible on the left side of the frame. Yanet and Lewis smiled widely during the clip.