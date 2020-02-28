Donald Trump Jr. Says ‘Sick’ Democrats Hope Coronavirus Pandemic ‘Kills Millions’ Of Americans

A California Congressman threatened to beat Trump Jr. up over his comments.

Donald Trump Jr. claimed on Friday that Democrats are hoping people will die from the coronavirus because they want to end his father’s “streak of winning.”

According to Salon, Donald Trump’s younger son spoke with the hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends, where he said that Democrats will use “anything they can” to take the president down without giving him credit for the work that he has done.

“For them to try to take a pandemic, and hope it comes here and kills millions of people so they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” he said.

Trump Jr. continued, saying that mainstream journalists were trying to use COVID-19, as the coronavirus is officially known, to damage the president’s reputation.

“I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome, but these people are infected badly,” he said.

“It’s truly sick,” he added. “It’s an absolute travesty.”

Shortly after Trump Jr’s comments hit the airwaves, Representative John Garamendi, a Democrat from California, responded when asked by MSNBC about the claims, according to The Daily Beast.

“He should not be near me when he says that,” Garamendi said.

When host Hallie Jackson asked why not, he replied that the comment was outrageous enough to cause a fight.

“There would be a serious altercation,” he said. “That is just totally outrageous. I can assure you that there’s not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick.”

“Don Jr. better not get close to me,” he concluded. “It would not be a healthy situation.”

This from @DonaldJTrumpJr is completely accurate. The Dems first blasted Trump for overreacting to the coronavirus and now are blasting him for not doing enough. The Democrats want a coronavirus outbreak to help them politically. pic.twitter.com/4CV7nAmLL6 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 28, 2020

The Trump administration has taken criticism for its response to the virus. Democrats argue that Trump’s response has been too weak given the seriousness of the situation, suggesting that the administration should be asking for more money, not less, to battle the outbreak.

Garamendi expressed some of those concerns, saying that the U.S. has been aware of the outbreak since December but hasn’t prepared or planned well enough given the circumstances. He pointed out that a whistleblower recently revealed that workers fighting assisting evacuees were ill-prepared and poorly trained to deal with the situation as evidence of his claim.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has insisted that the virus is under control and that it will likely fade as the warmer weather returns to the Northern Hemisphere. He also claimed that a vaccine for the virus is close to being released, though the CDC has said that a vaccine is at least a year away.