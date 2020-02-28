Daisy Marquez Wears Nothing Under Scandalous Lace-Up Romper, Flaunts Curvy Posterior & Bare Back

Famous makeup artist and social media sensation Daisy Marquez left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram photo share. The Mexican beauty poured her bodacious figure into a scandalous lace-up romper that provided very little coverage, flaunting her hourglass curves as she posed seductively on an armchair. The 22-year-old hottie opted to go sans underwear and was wearing absolutely nothing underneath the racy garment. The bombshell had her back to the camera and was kneeling down on the plush furniture piece, showing off her pert derriere as she glanced over her shoulder with a provocative look.

Daisy flashed some serious skin in the risqué outfit. The garment was a sleeveless number and boasted a unique, ultra-revealing design that bared most of her back and lower back, and a large chunk of her curvy hips and thighs. The romper had small bottoms that only covered a portion of her shapely posterior and were connected to the front with a massive lace-up panel. Numerous straps crisscrossed over her back and hips, holding the two pieces together. The strings tied behind her neck and at the thighs, dangling down her body in large, loopy bows.

The eye-popping romper sported a sexy snakeskin print in a lush red-and-gold palette. Daisy accessorized with a fiery-red manicure and slipped on a pair of black Gladiator heels, which perfectly mirrored the strappy design of her outfit. She added some glitz to the look with a set of gold hoop earrings, and pulled up her raven tresses into a high ponytail to show off her bling. Her makeup was also on point, as she rocked dark eyeliner and a peach lipstick. A few rebel tendrils frame her face, calling attention to her glam and adding a flirty touch to the saucy look.

The hot YouTuber put on a tantalizing display in the skin-baring attire, which she showcased in a pair of photos. The snaps showed little difference in terms of pose, as they both spotlighted her round backside. The sizzling brunette arched her back to better push her rump into focus, and parted her knees, showing off her legs.

The enticing look sent quite a few pulses racing among Daisy’s admirers, judging from the massive engagement. The steamy post brought followers to the comments section by the masses, garnering a little shy of 1,850 messages, and was rewarded with 228,500-plus likes. Among the people who chimed in on her photos were quite a few celebrities as well, including Australian fitness model Tammy Hembrow.

“Ok sissss,” wrote the blond bombshell, adding a tongue-out emoji.

Bikini model Abby Rao also had something to say about the racy look. “Quit playin with me,” she wrote, trailed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

Sixteen-year-old YouTube celebrity Suede Brooks also commented on the double update, writing, “there she goes.”

Meanwhile, Columbian model Nicole Zavala applauded the look with a gushing remark that read, “Oh yessssss,” followed by a fire emoji.