Rapper Eve Wows In Short Black Mini Skirt During London Fashion Week

The rapper Eve has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself that took place at London Fashion Week earlier this month.

The “Who’s That Girl” hitmaker stunned in an oversized black T-shirt that had text written in shiny material across it. She paired the ensemble with a skirt of the same color that was made out of frilly material. The item of clothing went way above her knees and displayed her beautiful legs. Eve wore black cut-out heels that were almost knee-high. The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” chart-topper sported her dark hair up and accessorized herself with large gold dangling earrings. Eve opted for numerous bracelets, a watch, and rings as well as a glossy lip. She applied colorful eye shadow and black mascara which made her face pop even more.

In her most recent post, Eve was photographed sitting down next to Honey Dijon and Billy Porter at the Christopher Kane show. She placed her hands in her lap and looked at the camera lens with a smile.

Dijon rocked a black frilly top paired with jeans of the same color and white sneakers while Porter wowed in an eye-catching long green coat, a multicolored jumper underneath, black trousers, and shoes.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 8,500 likes and over 65 comments, proving to be popular with her 2 million followers.

“Eve, oh my god! You are stunning,” one user wrote.

“Eve, you are a real girl. I love your style, keep it up,” another shared.

“I love u Eve. So beautiful and elegant,” remarked a third fan, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“You’re so gorgeous, Eve!!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

On Vogue’s website, they listed the trio as one of the best celebrity sightings in the front row during London Fashion Week.

Eve was also captured at JW Anderson’s fashion show and looked incredible in a long silver coat with black detailing. She wore black heels with the look and tied her curly hair up in a ponytail.

The “Gangsta Lovin'” songstress is no stranger to impressing her social media following with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she took a selfie in a car that saw her wearing a black turtleneck sweater. Eve is known for changing up her hairstyle and sported her locks in long light brown braids. She accessorized herself with a gold necklace, hoop earrings, and a pair of large sunglasses with round frames.