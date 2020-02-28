Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima has been sharing workout pics and videos over the past three days on Instagram but changed things up today with a sizzling new lingerie snap. The blond bombshell posed on a couch in lacy lingerie and dished sultry looks.

The model’s Fashion Nova ensemble was made of sheer white fabric and black paisley-inspired lace. The bra cup featured lace along the cleavage along with the sheer fabric on her underboob. Her bottoms had lace along her waistline and on the crotch area. Plus, Bruna wore a matching garter belt that added to the flirty vibes. The revealing set left her chest and toned abs on full display.

The beauty wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious waves that she brushed in front of both shoulders. Her long locks reached her waist and glowed in the light. Plus, Bruna sported an eye-catching makeup application that added color to her look. Her bright pink lipstick emphasized her coy pout, and she also rocked dark blush, mascara, and silver eye shadow. She accessorized with a short charm necklace with lettering that spelled out her first name.

Bruna sat on an off-white couch with plush seating and propped her right elbow on the side cushion and sat with her legs together. She tilted her head slightly to the right and placed her left hand behind her derrière.

Natural lighting flooded the room from the left side of the frame and left her skin looking flawless.

Plus, there was a canvas print of green leaves mounted to the wall and a large plant was visible directly behind the model.

The geotag noted that she was in Miami, Florida.

The stunner’s many fans took to the comments section to leave compliments.

“@xoobruna all the hard work is looking good,” declared an admirer.

“Love this shot! You look great,” raved a second social media user.

“Woman crush everyday!” gushed a supporter.

“Can i get re-invited??” asked a fourth follower, referring to her sassy caption.

The hottie also shared another lingerie pic six days ago, but that time she wore a sporty set from PSD Underwear. She posed inside a light yellow room and posed in front of a rectangular mirror for the selfie. The matching sports bra and bottoms were leopard print with a thick black band that featured the brand name. Bruna wore her straight hair down behind her back and glanced at the mirror with a flirty pout on her face.