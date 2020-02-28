Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curvy Backside In A Tiny Black Bikini: ‘Beach Baby’

Larsa Pippen put her bikini body on full display for her latest Instagram picture. The model shared the post to her account on Friday morning.

In the racy snap, Larsa looked gorgeous as she rocked a black bikini with thin spaghetti straps. The reality TV personality showed off her toned arms, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy booty, hips, and long, lean legs in the ensemble.

Larsa stood on a boat as she posed with her backside towards the camera. She went barefoot and had her arms at her sides and looked over her shoulder with a flirty smirk on her face for the photo.

The model wore her long, caramel-colored hair pulled back into multiple braids as the thick strands fell down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a pair of large sunglasses.

Larsa also appeared to sport a full face of makeup in the pic. The application included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is visible along with a clear, blue sky, and boat on the water. In the caption, the Kardashian bestie revealed that she considered herself a beach baby for life.

Although Larsa did not reveal the location of the photo, she lives in California and is often seen heading to her second home in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, many of the former Real Housewives star’s 1.9 million followers immediately began to respond to the photo. Fans clicked the like button over 11,000 times and left more than 120 comments within the first 45 minutes after it was shared to her feed.

“Your hair is gorgeous,” one of Larsa’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I’m your number one fan,” another adoring fan wrote.

“So beautiful and happy,” remarked a third social media user.

“You are stunning and defy age. You are the most beautiful woman in the world. How do you have four kids?!” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa isn’t shy about showing off her hourglass curves in skimpy outfits. The TV star often flaunts her figure in racy bathing suits, plunging dresses, tight pants, tiny tops, and skintight spandex.

Earlier this week, Larsa Pippen wowed her fans when she posed in a black sports bra and a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings that were so tight they looked painted on. That upload has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 190 comments to date.