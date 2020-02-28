Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Georgia Fowler Stuns Fans In Satin Blue Mini-Dress

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler captivated fans around the world after she posted a gorgeous snap of herself on Friday. The New Zealand-born model took to Instagram to share the post with her 1.1 million followers.

The 27-year-old stunner posed casually in the photo while wearing a lustrous powder blue evening dress that was designed by Australian fashion house Camilla and Marc — a favorite of the model as she has worked closely with the brand in the past and even walked for them during Sydney Fashion Week.

The dress, which seemed to be made out of a glossy satin material, featured loose semi-long sleeves and a high cowl neckline. The luxury garment was also designed with a drape front and ruched sides that beautifully hugged Georgia’s body and showed off her tight figure. Georgia paired the designer gown, whose hemline ended just below her derrière, with diamond-studded hoop earrings. For her hairstyle, Georgia opted to have her brunette locks slicked back into a tight bun, creating a clean and polished look.

The model finished the evening look off with eye-catching makeup that was done by New York-based French makeup artist Morgane Martini, as Georgia detailed in her post’s caption. Morgane opted for a bold eye on Georgia that featured effervescent pigments of lilac and blue which both brought out the model’s light eyes and matched her outfit perfectly. Georgia further revealed in her caption that the makeup was provided by Marc Jacobs Beauty.

In the snap, Georgia stared down the camera as she posed with a fork that she had brought up to her mouth while inside of a restaurant. The model exuded a fun and candid vibe as she rested her elbows on the dinner table and sat with her legs parted. Georgia revealed the location of the establishment, which featured an elegant decor, as Caviar Kaspia — a famous fine-dining restaurant in the heart of Paris, France.

The post was an instant hit with Georgia’s followers and accumulated thousands of likes. Fans also took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the model’s photo.

“So beautiful,” one fan commented.

“The most beautiful queen in the world,” a second fan asserted.

“Why are you so gorgeous,” a third user added.

“Beautiful girl Georgia,” a fourth fan wrote.

Georgia is no stranger to sharing casual yet beautiful snapshots of herself with her multitude of fans. The model was most recently enjoying a vacation on Sir Richard Branson’s private island, Necker Island, where she stunned fans with several bikini-clad shots of herself, per The Inquisitr.