Russian Hottie Polina Malinovskaya Says She Needs Her Own Private Island In Sexy, Nude Photo Update

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram earlier today to share a NSFW nude shot for her fans. Over the past few weeks, the model has been traveling around the world and the beach bum’s last tropical shot dates back to February 17. Luckily for her loyal Instagram followers, her most recent update shows her at the beach once again, leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination.

In the beautiful new photo, the model appeared in a beautiful, blue body of water where she geotagged her location in Palau. She struck a pose in profile, looking into the camera seductively while going totally naked in the image and showing off her beautifully tanned skin as well as her taut tummy and pert derriere. She used one hand to cover up her chest and put the other in the water behind her. The only thing that the Russian bombshell wore was a dainty gold necklace.

The blond beauty appeared to have just taken a dip under the water, wearing her long tresses wet and slicked back and going pretty much makeup-free for the beachside outing. She added just a hint of lipgloss to her face. In the caption, she joked that she needed her own private island and since the photo went live on her page, it has earned her rave reviews from fans with over 191,000 likes in addition to over 1,100-plus comments.

Many of the model’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others expressed their thoughts on her getting a private island of her own. Of course, there were many others who had no words and opted to flood the comments section with flame and heart emoji instead. Social media users from around the world commented on the sexy update in a variety of different languages.

“Thats such an awesome shot!,” one fan gushed.

“I guess this is how heaven look like,” a second follower raved, adding a number of flame and smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“So incredibly beautiful,” another added in addition to a few pink hearts.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Malinovskaya stunned in another hot outfit, that time one that was a little bit less revealing. In the caption, she tagged popular online retailer Revolve, crediting them for her outfit that consisted of a sheer animal print top that showed off her bra underneath. That photo also earned her rave reviews from her loyal following of 1.1 million.