Brunette Beauty Samantha Rayner Showcases Her Fit Physique In Black Lingerie While Snapping A Selfie

Samantha Rayner got steamy in some skimpy lingerie for her a brand new Instagram upload. The brunette beauty slayed fans with the look on Thursday night.

In the sexy photo, Samantha looked smoking hot as she wore nothing but a black bra and a pair of matching panties made by the brand Oh Polly. The lingerie showcased the model’s fit physique, including her toned arms, cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and curvy hips. She also gave fans a peek at some of her tattoos.

Samantha stood in her bathroom and snapped the mirror selfie as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, some small earrings, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

The model had her long, dark brown hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. She braided her strands and pushed them over her shoulder. She also rocked a bombshell makeup look for the shot.

The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, thick black eyeliner, and a smoky eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her plump lips.

In the caption of the photo, Samantha thanked Dr. Adam Najem for helping her achieve the gorgeous glow on her face.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 653,000-plus followers went wild for the photo. Fans flocked to show their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 23,000 times and leaving more than 180 comments in the first 12 hours after it was published to her account.

“Do you ever take a bad photo,” one of Samantha’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are looking so amazing I can’t breathe,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Samantha you are stunning and gorgeous darling,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are simply perfect. You’re face is beautiful and your body is the best. I love you Sam. You’re great,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model often shows off her enviable curves in racy outfits. She has been known to stun her fans in plunging dresses, tight jeans, tiny shorts, skimpy tops, racy lingerie, and scanty bathing suits for in her posts.

Earlier this week, Samantha Rayner slayed in a snakeskin crop top and a pair of matching form-fitting pants with black heels as she enjoyed a night out. That photo as raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 120 comments to date.