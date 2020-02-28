Katelyn Runck Goes ‘Sultry, Sporty, & Sassy’ In Red Mesh One-Piece On Instagram

Katelyn Runck showed off her three different sides —sultry, sporty, and sassy — in a new Instagram post on Friday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a red and black, mesh swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She struck a few poses and asked fans which one they liked the best.

The photos showed Katelyn standing on small, white steps leading to a door with an electronic lock. According to the post’s geotag, the images were taken at Indian Rocks Beach House. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays shined down on the model, who looked ready for a dip in the water in her swimwear.

Katelyn’s one-piece featured a one-shouldered design, while the other side rested on the lower half of her breast. The top of the suit just barely contained her busty chest, as Katelyn’s ample cleavage spilled out. The swimsuit also included mesh cut-outs on her chest and her waist, so even more skin was on show.

One of the cut-outs ran around her tiny waist, which drew attention to her hourglass figure and provided a small peek at her abs. The lower half of Katelyn’s one-piece had high cuts that exposed her muscular thighs completely.

Katelyn did not accessorize the outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner and lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. In one photo, she wore her long, black hair down in messy waves, while the others showed her hair pulled up into a tight ponytail.

In the first photo, Katelyn posed with her hand on the wall behind her and one hip cocked, which further showed off her figure. Her hair fell over her shoulders as she flashed her sultry gaze at the camera.

The second photo, her “sporty” look, showed Katelyn saluting with one hand and tugging on her ponytail with the other, all while flexing the muscles in her killer arms.

Finally, the third photo showed Katelyn turned around, revealing the back of the swimsuit. The cheeky cut exposed her pert derriere, while another cutout showed off her muscular back. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on show.

Katelyn also included a video that showed her playing with her hair and striking a few different poses.

The post garnered more than 9,500 likes and just over 580 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s followers.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild, no matter what she wears. Earlier this week, she rocked a skintight pink dress in a post that garnered more than 36,000 likes.