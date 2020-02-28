Jon Bon Jovi & Prince Harry Recreate Iconic Beatles ‘Abbey Road’ Pic

Jon Bon Jovi recreated the iconic image featured on the cover of the legendary Beatles album Abbey Road alongside Prince Harry and members of the Invictus Games Choir after meeting with the royal to re-record the Bon Jovi track “Unbroken” in London on February 28.

Jon and Harry, along with two members of the choir, took a walk across the street in front of the studio where John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Star initially trod for an image that was featured on the cover of their 11th studio album.

The spot is a mecca for Beatles fans who regularly take their pic as they walk along the white crosswalk in an attempt to capture a piece of fab four history.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, met the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 57, on Friday for an unforgettable musical collaboration to benefit Harry’s philanthropic athletic competition, Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games Choir and Harry met with the New Jersey rock star to rerecord his song “Unbroken,” which is currently featured on Bon Jovi’s latest album Bon Jovi 2020. Jon wrote the tune to bring attention to veterans living with PTSD. Proceeds from the original tune go towards the Patriotic Dog Service.

In a clip shared with Instagram by the Sussex Royal social media account, Jon and Prince Harry are seen standing together at a microphone, wearing headphones, and preparing themselves to duet on the tune. The video shows Jon attempting to reassure the royal before he counts down to an official recording of the song. The clip stops just before they begin singing.

Jon also shared a sequence of five images capturing the session to his own Instagram account. Some of these included another shot of the group crossing Abbey Road, images of the choir working with Jon and Harry and a fun pic of Harry holding Jon’s acoustic guitar in the recording studio.

Jon is wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans and a black leather jacket for his official meeting with Prince Harry. The prince is wearing a blue dress shirt and dark pants. Both are wearing headphones in the studio.

Later, Jon and Prince Harry and two members of the choir walked across Abbey Road for a photo op.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jon revealed he had come up with a cute nickname for the royal, who counts this official engagement as one of the final few he will undertake as a full-time working member of the House of Windsor.

“I’ve been asking, ‘What do I do? How do I address him?’ And then I realized I’m gonna call him ‘The Artist Formerly Known as Prince,'” joked Jon in a video upload to YouTube seen below.

Proceeds from the revamped tune will raise money for the upcoming Invictus Games, which will take place this May in The Hague, The Netherlands.