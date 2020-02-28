Alexis Clark Exposes Her Chest As She Tugs At Her Bikini Top

American bombshell Alexis Clark has been posting several sexy snaps on Instagram lately, rocking several skimpy bikini sets and flaunting her killer body in the process. On Friday, the model spent a day on the beach in a teal green two-piece.

In the first photo, Alexis sat on a striped beach towel. She pulled at the strings of her bikini top between her breasts with her thumb, showing off ample cleavage in the process. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze. The second snap shows the model in a similar pose — only that her chin was slightly raised in the shot.

The 21-year-old model’s bikini top was held together by thin spaghetti straps that went over her neck and around her back. The top featured classic triangle cups that contained her perky breasts. The stunner wore matching bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The garment was high-cut that hugged her curvy hips. Also exposed were her rock-hard abs, trim waist, and toned thighs.

Alexis wore a full makeup application that consisted of sheer foundation, well-groomed brows, warm-toned eyeshadow, and two coats of mascara. She applied bronzer and pink color on her lips.

The model let her long blond hair down, tossed to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands. She kept her look simple by opting to wear only a pair of dainty dangling earrings with her beach day ensemble.

In the caption, Alexis mentioned something about the zodiac sign, “Pisces.” She tagged the Australian brand Ark Swimwear and professional photographer Jamieson Murphy in the photo.

The model’s fans and followers seemingly loved the sizzling shot. Within the first 14 hours of having been shared, the post racked up more than 57,000 and 960-plus comments. Many admirers took the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update. Some others were short on words. Instead, they chimed in using a trail of emoji.

“You’re perfect,” fellow model Jessica Bartlett commented on the post, adding a blue heart emoji at the end of her comment.

“Alexis, you look absolutely stunning! Sports Illustrated should hire this woman,” an admirer suggested.

“You are one of the finest Pisces I’ve ever seen. I literally just fainted, came back and dropped this comment. Woman, you are on fire,” a third social media fan chimed in.

“What a beautiful and perfect work of art!! You look so hot on the beach,” a fourth Instagram user added.

