Carrie Underwood Calls Out The Lack Of Women In Country Music

Carrie Underwood recently admitted that she finds it hard to find songs and demos in the world of country music that suits a woman’s voice. In order for there to be a change, the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker believes more people need to step up and do what’s right, per Music News.

“It’s hard for me to find demos. It’s hard for me to find songs. Because songwriters aren’t writing for women. Why would they? I mean, that’s their job. That’s what they’re going to do every day. They’ve gotta pay their mortgage. Put their kids through college. They’re giving the consumers what they want, which is dude songs,” Underwood expressed.

She explained that she doesn’t know how this trend started or how to fix it. The “Blown Away” songstress stated that if nobody is writing songs for female artists then it’s harder for them to find great songs.

In 2018, Underwood’s sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, went platinum. The 36-year-old revealed the success of the record was an honor as she felt it was her most personal album to date.

“You guys were there supporting me the whole way. You didn’t laugh at me when I said I wanted to produce and were equally excited about these songs,” she said.

Underwood rose to fame back in 2005 when she won American Idol. After one of her performances on the show, Simon Cowell predicted that she was going to win the competition and that she would sell more records than any other previous Idol winner, which can be watched on YouTube. However, she recently said at the time she didn’t feel that was possible because she felt the same as everyone else.

Underwood believed that she would take part in the show, the door would shut, and then she would move on with the rest of her life. With there being a lot of people wanting to be famous country singers, she never thought she would become a global star herself.

According to Billboard, the “Good Girl” chart-topper has achieved four No. 1 albums on the U.S. Billboard 200 — Carnival Ride, Play On, Blown Away, and Cry Pretty.

Aside from her incredible singing voice, Underwood continues to impress fans with her natural beauty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed alongside her dog, Penny. She rocked a pair of black cuffed pants and paired the ensemble with a white T-shirt and an oversized light gray cardigan. She wore clay-colored Birkenstock-style sandals with the look and held onto a large, quilted bag.