Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Stuns In Pink Cut-Out Bra & Leggings

Savannah Prez took to social media to share another photo clad in some sexy workout attire that included a pink cut-out bra and mismatched legging. As fans of the hottie from Belgium know, Prez regularly shows off her rock hard body in a number of NSFW outfits including a ton of workout-chic ensembles, which she has been doing a lot as of late. Yesterday, she delighted her Instagram fans with another gorgeous photo.

In the brand new image, the fitness pro struck a pose against a concrete wall, looking straight into the camera, opening her mouth slightly. Prez ran one hand through her long and curled dark locks and rested the other one near her ear. Even though the she appeared to be ready for a workout, she still rocked her usual application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light lipstick.

Prez flaunted her well-known figure in a mismatched outfit that was comprised of a sexy, pink cut-out bra that dipped low into her chest, showing plenty of cleavage to onlookers. Her taut tummy was also visible in the outfit and she completed the look with a pair of high-waisted navy leggings that accentuated her incredibly muscular legs. In the caption of the update, she shared a relatable comment regarding her feelings on when someone steals her machine at the gym, noting that she feels like she needs a security guard.

So far, the hot new shot [‘]pw2has racked up over 14,000 likes in addition to over 160 comments and that number continues to climb. Some followers commented to let Prez know that her body looks amazing while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more were left speechless and used smiley face and flame emoji to convey their feelings.

“You are so me in a super version. I hope one day not only to get to the shape of your body but also to learn from your beautiful way of being,” one fan raved, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Another stunning picture,” a second fan added.

“You have beautiful tanned skin, looks really good. Are you visiting the solarium? How often and for how long?,” one more asked.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Prez stunned in another smoking outfit, that time while reminding fans to never skip leg day. In that particular image, she rocked a pair of tight blue jeans that showed off her toned legs and sculpted booty. She paired the look with an equally snug red shirt.