Hot Car Mechanic Constance Nunes Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Two-Piece: ‘It’s Always Bikini Season’

Constance Nunes served up some sexy looks in a skimpy bikini for her brand new Instagram update. The hot car mechanic stunned fans with the post on Thursday night.

In the racy snaps, Constance looked gorgeous as she rocked a black-and-white checkered bikini with sheer, black trim. The tiny two-piece flaunted the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star’s toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

She accessorized the look with a pair of plain white sneakers, a ring on her finger, gold bracelet on her wrist, and a gold chain with an infinity pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Constance posed with one leg bent as she leaned against her beloved vintage Mustang. She had her eyes closed and her head tilted towards the sky as she tugged at her bikini bottoms. The second snap featured the model running her hands through her hair as she soaked up some sun. In the third shot, she drank from a can of a Rockstar energy drink.

Constance had her newly cut shoulder-length brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that brushed over her shoulders and over her neck. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and nude lips to complete the application.

In the caption of the post, Constance revealed that every season is bikini season to her, and that she has been pretending it’s summer.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 404,000-plus followers flocked to the post to show their appreciation. The post earned more than 30,000 likes and over 330 comments in the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed.

“Your new hair is absolutely class!! Just like that car of yours!! Magnificent,” one of Constance’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Body goals hair goals car goals…you da bomb,” another loyal fan stated.

“The car is hot, but you’re way hotter!” a third social media user told the model.

“Well this just stopped me in my tracks!” a fourth comment read.

As fans already know, Constance may be a car mechanic, but she’s not afraid to go girly and show off her curves. The model often stuns her fans in racy dresses and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance turned heads on Instagram last month when she sported a lime green bikini for a racy photo shoot. That post has garnered more than 40,000 likes and over 520 comments to date.