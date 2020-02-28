‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Confronts Evan, Ben Says Goodbye

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, February 28 reveal that fans will see some very intense and emotional scenes play out to end the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) confronts Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) about his background. Rafe already knows that Evan has changed his name from Christian Maddox, but what he doesn’t know is that he’s also the father of Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Stause) son, David, and likely the person who murdered Jordan.

The confrontation will lead Rafe to believe that there is something very off about Evan, and while the situation plays out Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be in prison spending his last few hours of life with his father, Clyde Weston (James Reed) before his execution.

Ben is currently in jail for killing Jordan. However, he’s proclaimed his innocence since he was arrested. Sadly, it looks like time is running out and that he’s going to be executed for a crime that he did not commit.

Ben and Clyde will share an emotional goodbye together, and although they were never close the father and son have bonded over the past few months while behind bars together. Clyde even risked his own freedom to help Ben escape.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will get some huge information about Jordan’s killer. She and Rafe will both hold major pieces of the puzzle, but will they be able to put them together in time to save Ben?

Spoilers suggest that Ciara won’t get to the prison in time to stop the execution, and that Ben will get his lethal injection. He’ll reportedly even see his life flash before his eyes just before he flatlines.

Meanwhile, Stefano DiMera will continue to cause chaos in Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body. Stefano will tell Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kuth) that he will not return Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) to him safely unless he can find a way to exchange her for Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

This will be an outrageous request by Stefano, who is desperate to find a way to leave Salem with Marlena, whom he’s been obsessed with for decades. However, Justin is also scrambling to get Kayla from Stefano’s clutches.

Perhaps, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Justin work out a deal with Stefano, or maybe even set a trap for him using Marlena as bait.