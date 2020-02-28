WWE News: Former Superstar Blasts Company For Alleged Issues With Vickie Guerrero Over AEW Appearance

Over the years, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback has not been shy when it comes to talking about his many issues with the company that employed him until 2016. That was once again the case in a recent podcast appearance, where he criticized the promotion for allegedly taking issue with former Monday Night Raw and SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero’s appearance on All Elite Wrestling’s YouTube show, AEW Dark.

In the latest episode of the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report with Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri, Ryback discussed the issues between WWE and Guerrero, which started when she worked as a commentator on the December 11 episode of AEW Dark. As quoted by the publication, the ex-WWE superstar said that he doesn’t understand why his former employer apparently did not take this well, saying that the company shouldn’t have any problem with a former talent working for a rival promotion.

“Everybody knows everybody anyways. I’m not happy about that. I don’t like hearing that. It makes it tougher. I would love to talk to guys that I’ve wrestled with and could share stories with. It’s just the way that it is. It’s what they do. It shouldn’t come to a surprise to anybody.”

In addition, Ryback commented on the so-called “Wednesday Night War” between AEW and WWE, opining that the battle between both companies is “serious” business for the latter promotion. He said that WWE should be “concerned” that AEW has the tools to eventually take over as the No. 1 wrestling company, even if he believes it might take some time before this becomes a reality.

According to a previous report from Cultaholic, the controversy regarding Guerrero’s AEW Dark guest spot first made wrestling headlines earlier this month, when she suggested on an episode of her podcast that things seemed fine at first after she asked WWE if she could interview some of the company’s current superstars. However, after WWE found out she had appeared on AEW’s YouTube show, the promotion allegedly stopped responding to her emails and refused to continue the discussions.

“[I]f someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I’m not obligated to anybody,” Guerrero lamented, as quoted by Cultaholic.

Ryback’s comments about Guerrero’s purported issues with WWE mark the latest time that he has blasted the company for its perceived business practices. As reported by The Inquisitr, he called WWE out on a December episode of his Conversation with the Big Guy podcast, criticizing the promotion for allegedly refusing to allow unhappy superstars to leave and mistreating certain wrestlers who aren’t featured in major storylines.