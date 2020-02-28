Katy Perry Talks Her Upcoming Wedding With Orlando Bloom & How Her Next Album Will Focus On Mental Health

Katy Perry has graced the cover of Australia’s Stellar Magazine and has done an interview with the publication, per The Queensland Times.

The “Waking Up in Vegas” songstress spoke about her fiance Orlando Bloom and explained that their wedding this year is not about the party.

“It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard,” she said. “Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

The “Never Really Over” hitmaker believes that she tries to live in a really kind, integral way but admits she’s not always like that. Perry expressed that she has her bad days like everyone else and that Bloom will tell her when she’s not in the best of moods.

Last month, she sent a sweet birthday message to her husband-to-be via Instagram. Perry uploaded an image of the Lord of the Rings actor posing in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza and referred to him as incredibly good-looking and James Bond of a human being.

Along with a wedding, Perry is also planning to release a fifth studio album. Despite no name nor date announced, she opened up about what topic’s she will be singing about.

“With every album, the songs talk about a certain time. My last album was the one that represented the most fluctuating part of my life and was an emotional rollercoaster. With the next album, there’s a big focus on mental health, true happiness and how to get there.”

The last time the “I Kissed a Girl” chart-topper dropped an album was in 2017, which was Witness. The record peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 100, making it her third album to top the charts.

Last year, Perry released three singles — “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk,” and “Harleys in Hawaii.” It hasn’t been revealed whether they will be a part of the forthcoming project.

For the Stellar cover, Perry stunned in a rainbow-colored top made out of string material. The eye-catching garment was paired with a poofy layered pink shirt and a multicolored head wrap. Perry sported her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down and applied a bold red lip.

The “Thinking of You” entertainer placed one hand on the wall beside her and the other in front of her. Perry tilted her head up slightly and glanced at the camera with a soft but fierce expression.

The issue will be available inside The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Herald Sun newspapers this weekend.