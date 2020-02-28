‘Law & Order SVU’ Three Season Renewal Breaks Television Record

Law & Order SVU has been renewed for three more seasons by NBC, bringing the total for the Mariska Hargitay led-series to 24 seasons at the close of 2023. This effectively breaks a record held by another NBC series and a legendary television show that began its run in 1955.

SVU has already broken the 20 season benchmark set by Law & Order (1990-2010) and Gunsmoke (1955-75). The renewal sets the stage for what could potentially be a record-breaking 25th season of the wildly popular series if the show gets renewed one more time for its silver anniversary.

Hargitay’s character of Lt. Benson has become the longest-running character in a primetime live-action series. The character has surpassed the longevity of Gunsmoke‘s James Arness and Milburn Stone as well as Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane reported Deadline.

The actress shared the news via two Instagram posts. She shares the honors with her SVU co-stars Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Jamie Gray Hyder.

A photo of the performer in character as Lt. Benson is seen with the words “3 More Seasons” written across the bottom.

A second pic showed the actress on the set of the iconic series where she thanked several important people who keep the show fresh and new after over 470 episodes, including the cast and crew who always “go the distance.”

The series features characters who are detectives from the police department’s special victims unit who investigate and prosecute crimes including rape and domestic violence. They also investigate the abuses of children, the disabled and elderly victims.

Fans flooded Hargitay’s Instagram comments with good wishes and supportive messages upon learning the news.

“Three more seasons! That makes my soul so happy,” said one viewer.

“AWESOME!! So pumped!!! So proud in front of the camera an behind the camera…. y’all rock!!” said a second fan.

“You’re the hardest working woman in showbiz. Congratulations on all of your success, you sure have earned it,” remarked a third viewer of their admiration for the actress’ accomplishments on the series.

“I’m not emotionally prepared for the day when the last ever season is announced DONT DO THIS TO US,” stated the fourth follower.

Hargitay’s commitment to the difficult issues tackled on SVU led her to create and oversee the Joyful Heart Foundation, dedicated to transforming society’s response to sexual violence, supporting survivors and ending the violence. The foundation has done great work to assist domestic violence and rape victims through their End the Backlog Initiative. Joyful Heart has identified more than 225,000 untested rape kits sitting in storage facilities across the U.S. reported its official website.