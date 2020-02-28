Russian Beauty Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts World-Famous Derrière In Skintight Leather Pants

While Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko is known by her 10.6 million Instagram followers for showing serious skin on social media, she also knows how to get their attention when she covers up. On Thursday, the beauty flaunting her incredible curves in a pair of skintight leather pants and a revealing top.

Anastasiya’s pants were brown and looked like they were painted on her body. She paired them with a snug-fitting, low-cut white that featured thin shoulder straps.

Anastasiya’s update included two snapshots that saw her in the chic outfit. The images captured her body from the middle of her thighs up as she stood against a blank wall.

One photo showed her from a side view as she looked over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry look on her face. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, showcasing the curve of her hips and her flat abs. The pose also gave her fans a nice look at the side of her bustline in the top, which only covered about half of her voluptuous chest.

The second picture caught Anastasiya from behind as she flaunted off her derrière. Pockets on the backside of the snug pants drew the eye to her pert booty. Her long hair cascaded in loose curls down her back, calling attention to her insanely small waist.

Anastasiya wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose gloss on her lips. She also wore a pale pink polish on her nails. She accessorized the look with a sparkly watch.

The bombshell said that her outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Her admirers flooded the comment section with dozens of heart, kiss and flame emoji. Others took more time to gush over Anastasiya’s tight attire.

“Again you just look better every day hope all is good with you,” one fan wrote.

“Your body was made to wear those leather pants,” a second Instagram user told her.

“Hottest woman on IG,” a third follower said.

“Wow! What a smokeshow you are absolutely gorgeous keep looking beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Anastasiya likes to wow her fans in a variety of outfits that range from sexy dresses to barely-there lingerie. It seems nothing is off limits when it comes to skimpy outfits. Earlier this month, she flashed plenty of cleavage and skin in a revealing bathing suit.