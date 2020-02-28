Carrie Underwood Shares Her Instant Secret To Killer Legs

Carrie's sharing the big secret that transforms her legs instantly.

Carrie Underwood may put in a whole lot of time and effort to keep her her fit and toned body looking so fit and muscular, especially when it comes to her world famous legs, but it turns out there’s also one instant booster that she credits to getting and keeping her legs looking so amazing – and it can be done by anyone anytime.

The star spoke out about some of her very best kept secrets in a new interview with InStyle. In it, she admitted that, while exercise is of course a big part of her routine, fake tan or bronzer with a bit of shimmer in is one of the ways she ensures her legs are always on point.

“A good self-tanner or body bronzer. I like Ofra Cosmetics RCK Body Glow, a tinted lotion with a bit of shimmer,” Carrie shared with the outlet, adding, “If you want your legs to look toned, believe me, a little shimmer goes a long way.”

But of course, Carrie’s legs don’t come without some serious hard work too.

She also shared some of the other ways she got her legs to look as toned as they do now.

“I keep my macro numbers — which is your calories, carbs, and protein intake — in check,” she said, adding that she’s also a big fan of doing squats with weights and leg presses to ensure her legs stay muscular and healthy.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The busy mom of two – who recently got a special request from fellow country stars Florida Georgia Line in a very public plea – also opened up about how she incorporates exercises into her daily routine.

She explained that she doesn’t always get time to hit the gym because of her incredible busy lifestyle as a mom to 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, while she’s also one of country music’s biggest stars and the owner of the very successful Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure line.

“I always take the stairs, which firms your legs, and at home I’ll do lunges as I go from one room to the next,” the “Drinking Alone” singer shared of her gym-less exercise routine.

Carrie also revealed that she’ll turn every day activities into “a game” for herself to stay moving while she’s doing chores at home.

“If I’m picking up my kids’ toys off the floor, I’ll do a squat each time I lower myself down. These little moves keep up my energy, especially on days when I can’t get in a full workout,” she said.

Carrie’s set to share more of her wisdom when it comes to how she maintains her fit and healthy body in her upcoming new book, titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which she recently shared a sneak peek at on Instagram.