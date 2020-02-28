Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Hints That Sasha Decides To Walk Away From Michael

Sasha Gilmore has been through a lot since dating Michael Corinthos but on Friday’s General Hospital, their relationship may take a turn. She will visit with Michael and they will chat about him becoming an instant dad. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Sasha will be making some sort of decision that she feels is right for her own life, and that may not include Michael.

Michael just found out that his son is still alive, so now he is unexpectedly a father. Sasha is thrilled that he has his son back, but the spoilers strongly hint that she may not be ready to help him raise a child. Their relationship has become serious. Right before the Wiley reveal they both confessed their love for each other. This came right after they almost lost their lives in the waterfront shooting. Now it looks like things are even more complicated. In the previews for Friday’s General Hospital, Michael tells Sasha that being a dad changes everything.

Maybe she will realize that he is going to put his whole time and heart into being a father to Wiley, especially since he lost almost two years of being with him, and there won’t be any room left for her. Sasha will be making a big decision about her life and fans are expecting it to be breaking up with Michael.

Where will Michael and Wiley go from here? Click to watch today's emotional, new #GH – RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/LPegmLxHd1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 22, 2020

Rumors have been swirling over the past few months that Willow Tait will end up with Michael. If Sasha walks away from him, that would leave room for the new pairing. However, Willow is with Chase now and most fans will not be happy if those two break up. Also on Friday, Willow will be face-to-face with Michael for the first time since Wiley was revealed not to be her child. She is expected to shock him with a decision of her own, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed.

Will Sasha stand by her man? It’s possible that walking away from the man she loves is not what is right for her after all. There are no other details on what she decides to do with her life now that things have taken a drastic change.

Michael is still in the line of fire since Sonny is involved in the mob war with Cyrus Renault. General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will stage another series of attacks on Port Charles and many people will be hurt or worse. It looks like no one will be safe with Cyrus around, not even Sasha or Willow.