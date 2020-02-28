Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Exposes Her Chest In Barely-There Crop Top & Red Panties

Kayla Moody rocked a barely-there top for her latest Instagram photo. The hot military wife stunned fans with the NSFW pic on Friday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kayla looked smoking hot as she donned a black sleeveless top that she had pulled up to expose her bare chest underneath. The model paired the Guess brand shirt with some tiny red panties.

The ensemble flaunted Kayla’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, impressive abs, tiny waist, and curvy hips. She accessorized the look with a black visor on her head and a french manicure on her fingernails.

The blond bombshell posed in front of a gray background with one hip pushed out to the side and her eyes closed. She tilted her head towards the ceiling and had a seductive expression on her face. She also looped her fingers through the straps on her underwear and tugged them up past her hips.

Kayla wore her long, golden locks styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a soft pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the snap, Kayla revealed that the racy picture was taken in Las Vegas, Nevada. She also asked fans to write their own caption for the post.

Meanwhile, the model’s 663,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. The post earned more than 2,500 likes and over 80 comments in the first 20 minutes after it was shared to her feed.

“Gorgeous. Skywards towards the heavens,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous and you have a very hot body,” another adoring fan remarked.

“I will caption it Beautiful woman never looked so beautiful and sexy,” a third social media user stated.

“If the stars fell every time I remember your smile, then the sky would soon be empty,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla appears to have no qualms about showing some skin in her photos. The model often lets it all hang out in very revealing clothing.

Earlier this week, Kayla got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a black see-through crop top and a pair of white thong panties. To date, that post has raked in more than 32,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.