Rita Ora Slays In Backless Silver Top & Shows The Reality Behind Her Instagram Posts

British bombshell Rita Ora thrilled her 16 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a massive update that showed off a sexy look from multiple angles — and got real about what goes into capturing the stunning shots she shares.

In the first snap in the series, Rita was at what appeared to be a restaurant. Tables of patrons were visible behind her, including two blond women who were looking at something on a cell phone together. Rita angled her body slightly so that only her back and arm were visible, and she almost appeared to be wearing nothing at all. A thin chain strap stretched across her shoulder and back, showing off the stunning black-and-white tattoo on her ribs and lower back. Rita’s hair tumbled down in tousled waves, and she had a seductive beauty look that featured nude lips, long lashes and eyeshadow that accentuated her stunning gaze.

The second picture she shared, however, showed that not every photo taken was a winner. She held a glass of red wine in her hand and was laughing as the photo was taken. The resulting snap was super blurry and not something that would usually be shared on social media.

The third picture from her update was a selfie that Rita took in what appeared to be the bathroom. She placed one hand on the sink in front of her and held her phone with the other. Rita added a few accessories to her ensemble, including several rings on the hand that held the phone, and a few layered bracelets on her wrist. The selfie gave fans the opportunity to see her sizzling look from the front. The top was crafted from a glimmering silver material that draped over her curves. It had a unique neckline, and was held up by the thin chain straps that were visible in the shot from behind.

Rita followed up the selfie with two additional photos, both blurry. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shots — and the honesty behind the effort it sometimes requires to obtain them — and the post racked up over 361,300 likes within just 17 hours, including a like from actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

Many of Rita’s eager fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, as the post received 1,613 comments in the same time span.

“You look major,” one fan commented.

Another follower didn’t seem to mind the blurry snaps, and said “second one is a mood.”

“You look unreal as always!!” another fan added.

One follower called Rita “MY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN.”

Rita isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire, from her stage outfits to her casual looks. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Rita rocked a tiny black string bikini and encouraged her fans to “enjoy your life.”