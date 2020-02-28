Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hair Transformation As She Ditches Her Extensions

JLo has a new look.

Jennifer Lopez showed off a new look this week as she stepped out without her signature long hair extensions. The beauty ditched her long locks for a much shorter style in candid new photos as she appeared to embrace a more natural look after a very busy few months in the spotlight.

In new photos, which can be seen via Hollywood Life, the beauty showed off what appeared to be her natural hair as she made her way to the gym in Miami.

Rather than rocking the very long and wavy extensions fans have come to expect from the “Waiting For Tonight” singer, instead, her hair barely hit her shoulders. The look was reminiscent of the shorter hair she sported when she played cop Harlee in the NBC series Shades of Blue, which wrapped in 2018.

Her light brunette locks were textured and wavy while she sported a simple centre part. Her new look perfectly framed her face as she headed for a workout in the sunshine state.

JLo kept thing casual for her gym trip to match her new lower maintenance locks, though the stunning 50-year-old singer still looked years younger than her actual age as she flashed her bare torso in a crop top.

The star stunned in a black, cut-off, sleeveless hoodie, which not only showed off her flat middle but also her seriously toned arms. She paired that with skintight camouflage print leggings that hugged her every curve.

She also rocked a pair of fresh, white sneakers on her feet while she carried a black plastic cup with a straw into the gym.

JLo kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of gold reflective aviator shades on her eyes. She also accessorized with a pair of glamorous gold hoop earrings in both ears.

There’s no doubting that the mom of twins – who recently floored fans as she stepped out in the same Florida city in a pair of snakeskin thigh-high boots alongside her husband to be Alex Rodriguez – looked pretty different than the last time she was in the spotlight.

She showed off very long, full locks when she performed live for the world alongside Shakira as they took on the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month, shortly after she starred in and promoted her latest movie, Hustlers.

Fans definitely noticed the big hair change online, as many took to social media to comment on her stunning new look.

“@JLo giving me #Harlee vibes with her hair like this #ShadesOfBlue #JLo #JLovers,” one fan commented on Twitter.

Another posted a snap of JLo showing off her new look during her gym trip on the same social media site and wrote, “This hair” with a red heart emoji.