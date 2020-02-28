Abby Dowse Takes A Dip In The Pool In An Incredibly Tiny Bikini

Popular Instagram model Abby Dowse kicked off the weekend with a sexy snap that showed off her fabulous figure. While Abby is no stranger to flaunting her curves in tiny two-piece swimsuits, Friday’s update saw her soaking wet as she took a dip in a swimming pool wearing a bikini that did little to cover her up.

Abby was sitting on a ledge on the inside of the pool in water that went up to her breasts. She faced the camera and sat on one side of her hips with her knees bent. She leaned one arm on the outside of the pool and rested her head on her shoulder.

The pose made her voluptuous chest a focal point in the photo. The stunner’s flat abs and toned thighs could not be ignored as she leaned to the side. The curve of her round hip was also prominent. She gave the camera a sultry look as she held her other arm behind her head.

The bombshell’s bikini — what little there was to it — was made from a cheetah-print fabric. The top featured triangle-style cups that left most of her breasts exposed. Because of the way she was sitting, not much could be seen of her bottoms. The strings on the sides were tied into loopy bows that drew they eye to her slim waistline. Her bronze skin looked smooth and flawless.

Abby’s hair was piled on the top of her head in a messy bun. Her makeup included sculpted brows, alight coat of mascara and a bronze blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a rose gloss on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings and layered pendant necklaces.

In the caption, Abby wrote about eye contact along with a red heart emoji.

While many of her two million followers might not have been looking at her eyes for very long, they did seem to love the enticing shot.

“As much as I love you I got to admit honestly I’m not staring at your eyes,” joked one admirer.

“I think everything you post is so gorgeous,” said a second Instagram user.

“You’ve really been on fire lately Somehow more gorgeous than ever, didn’t even know it was possible,” a third fan told Abby.

“You are a stunning woman,” wrote a fourth follower.

Not too long ago, Abby showcased her fit physique in a set of sexy blue lingerie that left little to the imagination.