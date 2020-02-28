Tyler Cameron Asks For Prayers For His Mom As He Cancels ‘GMA’ Group Run Due To ‘Family Emergency’

'The Bachelorette' fan favorite has fans worried after he cancels a highly hyped "Good Morning America' appearance after getting bad news from home.

Tyler Cameron has revealed he has a family emergency. The still-single Bachelorette fan-favorite posted a message on social media asking fans to pray for his mom, Andrea Cameron, just a few hours before he was scheduled to participate in a group run with Good Morning America for National Workout Day, Us Weekly reports.

Cameron, 27, took to Twitter to share the bad news with fans on Thursday evening.

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he wrote. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

Earlier in the day, Cameron hyped up his GMA gig on social media as he invited fans to meet him at the famed Tavern on the Green in New York City ahead of the massive group run from Central Park to Times Square. On his Instagram story, a pumped-up Cameron urged fans to join him to “kill this run.” On what seemed like a happy day, he also shared photos of his gorgeous new NYC apartment he just furnished with his roommate and business partner Matt James.

Cameron’s close friend and roommate shared The Bachelorette runner-up’s message and added a scripture passage from Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

“God says ‘all’ things not ‘some,'” James added, with a praying hands emoji.

Cameron has not yet returned to social media or provided any updates about his family situation, so fans remain understandably worried.

In comments to his Twitter post, fans and friends offered prayers and positive thoughts to the Cameron family.

“Hope everything is okay,” one fan wrote.

“Prayers for you and your mama,” another added.

“Sending you so much love,” a third follower wrote. “Family over EVERYTHING. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.”

Fans know that Cameron is extremely close to his mom. Last fall, the ABC reality star shared a photo of his mom supporting him when he ran the New York City Marathon.

He was also candid about his father’s health when he was a suitor on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Cameron told People that it was his dad’s health issues that inspired him to start group runs with his family. Cameron said his clan started out with once a week group runs for 30 minutes and they increased to hour-long runs and more. The reality star described the meet-ups as “good family time.”

Tyler Cameron recently relocated to the Big Apple on the heels of his Bachelorette fame. His family lives in Jupiter, Florida, which is where he presumably headed after canceling his appearance at the Good Morning America run.