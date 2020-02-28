Maya Jama Sizzles In A Pink String Bikini

The British star had fans falling over themselves in the comments section.

Maya Jama seriously sizzled in a stunning new photo posted to social media this week as she proudly flaunted her fit bikini body. The stunning British radio and TV presenter flashed some serious skin in the snap, which she shared with her 1.5 million followers on February 28, as she stripped down to a skimpy pink bikini while vacationing in the Maldives.

The 25-year-old beauty didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination in the snap, as she proudly put her flawless body on show in the string two-piece which plunged low to show off plenty of her decolletage.

The feminine bikini look was made up of a light pink top with two triangles of material that covered her chest. The pieces were held together by just a thin string wrapped around her torso and two thin strings that tied behind her neck for a halterneck look.

She paired that with matching bikini bottoms in the same light pink color.

The bottoms also left very little to the imagination. They only featured a small piece of material held together by thin strings, which were high-waisted and sat almost in line with her bellybutton.

Maya put her hands on either side of the bottoms as she held on to the straps while she gave the camera a pretty sultry look.

The BBC Radio 1 host had her long, dark hair curly and down for the photo and appeared to let her clear natural beauty take the focus as she seemingly only wore minimal makeup – if any – for the snap which revealed her flawless complexion.

She went barefoot and appeared to be walking out of her hotel bedroom when she was snapped, as a large double bed could be seen in the background behind her while she made her way through two open double doors.

Maya tagged her location as being the tropical resort of Heritance Aarah.

In the comments section, fans didn’t make much of a secret of the fact that they were floored by her latest bikini display. Instagram users were falling over themselves to compliment the star, who also recently wowed in a white bikini in Dubai, as the upload attracted more than 6,600 comments.

“You look gorgeous,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Oh my god she’s incredible,” a second person said.

“This photo told me to go gym,” another joked after seeing the snap, which has received more tan 400,000 likes.

The latest look at Maya’s Maldives vacation and her insane bikini body follows another look at the beauty in another two-piece earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star stunned in an orange bikini in a gorgeous selfie posted to her Instagram account as she revealed the results of her many sit-ups.