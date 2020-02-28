Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Gets Her Instagram Followers’ Blood Pumping In Home Workout Video

Kayla Itsines was thinking about her followers’ needs when she took to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, February 28 to post her latest workout video. While the Australian native is currently experiencing hot summer days, she knows that those of her followers who live in cold places may be looking for a workout that doesn’t require them to leave their homes.

The fitness trainer left a short and simple workout circuit that her followers could try out from the comfort and warmth of their living rooms. For the workout, Kayla wore a white, slightly oversized t-shirt with a pink graphic on the front and short sleeves. She tucked the shirt into a pair of black, short-shorts that left her sculpted, gym-toned legs on display. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a black watch. Kayla scooped her dark brown hair up into a long, flowing ponytail to keep it from falling in her face as she moved through the various exercises.

As the video starts, Kayla is pictured in her living room on top of a pink exercise mat. The words “Full Body Home Workout” read across the screen in white before disappearing as the trainer goes into the first move.

The fitness guru starts with 30 reps of star jumps, which are equivalent to jumping jacks. She then gets down on the floor for a 30-second plank. Moving into heel taps, Kayla works her core for 20 reps. The next exercise in the circuit is the alternating lunge for 20 reps. The co-author of the Bikini Body Guides (BBG) gets back on the floor for 30 reps of mountain climbers. The workout ends with 16 reps of the commando exercise.

In the caption of the post, Kayla tells her 12.2 million followers that even if its freezing cold where they live, they can still complete a workout. Even better, they don’t even have to leave the house. She adds that they can access her BBG workouts on the SWEAT app and that the only equipment they’ll need is a mat. The trainer finishes the caption by inviting her followers to comment after they’ve finished the workout to let her know how it went.

In the first 40 minutes of being posted, the home workout received over 90,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans. One Instagram user revealed that they weren’t able to complete the commando while others asked Kayla’s advice on modifying the workout to their specific needs. Most thanked her for another great workout video.