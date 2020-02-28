Derek Hough Shows Off Tight Six-Pack Abs In New Instagram Share

Derek Hough showed off a tight set of six-pack abs in a new Instagram share. In the image, the former Dancing with the Stars pro is lying on his back and staring up at the sky. The handsome television personality looks serene, but that’s not what fans are talking about. Instead, they are commenting on the awful dad joke Derek shared along with the post. Sharing these types of quips with his followers has been a running gag for the professional dancer for the past several months.

Derek loves a good dad joke. He loves them so much he has collected an arsenal to showcase along with some of the most stunning images of himself on the social media site.

This time around, the six-time mirrorball winner’s joke played right into the wistful image the photo portrayed.

Lying on his back on a rock formation and with a quizzical look on his face, the handsome entertainer is breathtaking to look at as he ponders what appears to be a very important question. Shirtless and wearing tight light-colored blue jeans, his hands are behind his head as if the photographer has caught him thinking out loud in a moment of solitude.

The caption to the pic reveals the current World of Dance judge was caught in the middle of some “deep thoughts.”

The joke is prominently displayed as a text overlay in the photo, prompting some even more hilarious responses from his friends and fans in the comments section.

One of the first to comment was Derek’s childhood pal and former Dancing with the Stars co-star Mark Ballas.

Mark shared a sentiment that alluded to his disbelief his pal had posted yet another bad joke. Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough’s husband, told Mark that he can’t shut down his pal’s dad jokes, noting that they just get better and better as he does more of them.

Also commenting were singers Gavin DeGraw and Ne-Yo, who called Derek the “dad joke champion.”

Mark’s mom, former professional ballroom dancer Shirley Ballas, and entertainment correspondent Maria Menounos also gave the photo a thumbs-up. Derek’s girlfriend Hayley Erbert called the picture “hot.”

Fans loved the tongue-in-cheek post as well as the image and said so in a series of Instagram comments. They also pleaded with Derek not to stop posting his bad puns as they make scrolling through Instagram a little happier.

“Deep shirtless thoughts. Please make this a daily segment,” said one follower.

“Allegedly there are words on this pic,” joked a second fan.

“You win the best post of the day,” claimed a third Instagram user.