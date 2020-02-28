Brooke Burke, 48, Stuns In A Strapless Bikini As She Leaps From A Boat

Brooke was rocking a solid top with printed bottoms.

Brunette beauty Brooke Burke brought the heat to her Instagram page with a bikini photo that showed the former Playboy model beating the heat by jumping into the cool ocean.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old fitness enthusiast took to the social media platform to share a sizzling swimsuit snapshot with her awestruck followers. She was pictured wearing a strapless bandeau bikini top in a dusty rose shade. The garment featured thick back ties, which were secured in a presumably tight knot.

While Brooke’s top was a solid shade, her bottoms featured a colorful graphic print in red, white, and yellow. The bottoms were a classic string bikini design with thin ties on the sides. Brooke was wearing them pulled down low on her shapely hips. This elongated her slender, strong torso.

Brooke needed to make sure that all the ties on her bikini were secure because she was leaping off of a boat into the dark blue sea surrounding the vessel. The airborne model was pictured with her long, toned legs spread wide apart and her toes pointed. Her right leg was in front, drawing attention to the puka shell anklet on her right ankle.

Brooke had both arms outstretched over her head, and she had a huge smile on her face. Her long, dark tresses were already soaking wet, and they streamed behind her as she gracefully soared over the serene seawater. Her backdrop included an azure sky painted with white clouds, a far-off body of land dotted with numerous buildings, and an endless expanse of ocean.

The caption of Brooke’s post included a positive message about how the former Dancing with the Stars champion is “always going for it.”

Brooke’s followers seemed to share her enthusiasm; they had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to her post. Many of the responses to her Instagram upload were about how incredible the athletic entertainment icon looked in her bikini.

“Fearless, smart and beautiful,” read one fan’s remark.

“Probably the most Beautiful Creature ever to have walked on this planet!!!” another commenter gushed.

“Dang Brooke them workouts are really paying off. You look fabulous,” a third admirer wrote.

“I need to know what she’s doing to stay in that type of shape!!” read a fourth response to Brooke’s stunning action shot.

The energetic mother of four occasionally spills a few of her fitness secrets on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has also created a fitness app called Burke Body. It includes workout videos aimed at helping others get in shape, burn calories, and improve their overall health. Another selling point is that fans get to watch Brooke exercise in tight leggings and sports bras.