Ashley Graham Sizzles In Throwback Pregnant Bikini Photo

Ashley showed off her bare baby bump in a bikini.

Ashley Graham treated her followers to a throwback look at her pregnant bikini body in two photos shared to her Instagram account this week. The model stunned in the upload, made up of two sizzling bikini photos, which showed her as she rocked a two-piece while she was still expecting her first child, her son Isaac who she gave birth to in January.

The gorgeous first photo, which Ashley shared with her 10.5 million followers on February 27, showed the beauty as she flashed some skin in her two-piece when she stuck a pose somewhere very tropical.

The star proudly revealed her growing baby bump in the photo as she stood with both of her arms stretched up above her head while she flashed the world a very big smile.

Her plunging bikini top showed off plenty of her décolletage as the floral design featured a halter neck and a thin string that stretched around her torso and tied at her back.

She paired that with bottoms in the same tropical print, which also had ties which she knotted on either side of her hips.

The now mom of one had her long, brunette hair flowing down her back while several palm trees and a pool of water could be seen behind her.

In the second photo, Ashley proudly cradled her baby bump as she was photographed from the side with the stunning scenery still in shot behind her.

There, she looked a little more serious as she placed her left hand on her bare middle with her right up on her neck.

In the caption, the model told fans that she’d been looking back at some old photos and decided to share the stunning bikini snaps as she got a little nostalgic. Ashley didn’t reveal exactly how far along in her pregnancy she was when the photos were taken, but did admit that they were taken “a few months ago.”

She then added a bikini emoji and tagged the swimwear brand Swimsuits for All in the upload, which has received more than 525,000 likes in the first 10 hours since she shared it.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the beauty as she proudly showed off her body confidence.

“You’re so drop dead gorgeous!!” one person said alongside a heart eye and a clapping emoji.

“You are such a positive role model,” another Instagram user wrote.

A third person then told Ashley via the comments section that she was “Goals for all us curvy Pregnant women.”

The star has been an advocate for body positivity ever since she gained notoriety as a plus-size model and most recently treated her fans to another sizzling bikini photo to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the star share a gorgeous photo of herself in a red-hot bikini on Instagram in honor of the most romantic day of the year.