Janet Jackson Nails An All-Black Ensemble & Long Braids For Killer Outfit Shot

For Janet Jackson’s most recent outfit post on Instagram, the music icon looks nothing short of incredible.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker nailed an all-black ensemble that consisted of a long fur coat, a turtleneck sweater, and tight-fitted pants. She sported half her long dark braided hair in a ponytail and left the rest down.

For her makeup, Jackson applied a bold glossy red lip and shimmery gold eye shadow. She accessorized herself with rectangular gold hoop earrings and numerous rings.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper posed in front of a gold-framed mirror and looked at herself in the reflection. She raised one hand to her face and left the other to rest beside her. She wrapped one side of the jacket over her and let the other hang off her shoulder. In the reflection of the mirror appeared the sights of New York City.

The day Jackson wore this outfit, she made a surprise appearance on The View. In the clip shared on the show’s social media page, you can see that Jackson paired her look with black heels. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” entertainer remembered that panelist Whoopi Goldberg wanted to attend her last tour but was unable to because she was in the hospital. So because of that, Jackson handed over Goldberg tickets to an upcoming show and gifted everyone in the studio audience with tickets too.

The living legend geotagged the upload as London, United Kingdom, which must be the location she was at when sharing the image.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 109,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“I CANNOT WITH ALL YOUR FABULOUSNESS!!!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m working rn scrolled on this and literally screamed aloud a bit! Loving this coat!!!” another shared.

“You’re a beautiful woman, Janet,” remarked a third fan.

“Janet, you are so beautiful no matter what you’re wearing. You make anything you wear look good,” a fourth admirer commented.

During her appearance on The View, Jackson admitted she was on her way to the studio to finish off her forthcoming 12th album, Black Diamond. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a photo of her laying down vocals for the record. The black-and-white upload saw her sporting the same makeup and sweater from the same day. However, she took off her black fur coat and wrapped herself up in a scarf of the same color.