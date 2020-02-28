Jessica Simpson Is A Boss In Winter White Power Suit As ‘Open Book’ Press Tour Continues

The designer and author rocked a winter white power suit as she showed fans who's boss.

Jessica Simpson rocked a white power suit for her latest Open Book look. The singer, designer, and, most recently, bestselling author, showed off her latest look on Instagram, and fans are now convinced she has the best stylist in the business.

In a new photo, Jessica is seen looking her boss lady best in a belted winter white suit with a blazer over top. The mom of three rocks large sunglasses and carries an oversized bag to complete the look as she poses at her home with a grand staircase in the background.

Jessica’s stylist, Nicole Chavez, also posted a pic of the stunning outfit on her Instagram story. Chavez tagged the designers used, noting that the white jumpsuit is by designer Jonathan Simkhai and the blazer is by Stella McCartney. Jessica is also wearing Dolce & Gabbana earrings and Chloe sunglasses, and the bag is by YSL. Her long hair is worn down in the photo.

In the caption to her post, Jessica called the look her “press day power suit,” and fans agreed. In the comments section, Jessica’s fans and famous followers raved about the outfit, including actress January Jones, who said the look gave off “Dynasty vibes.”

“Boss up,” one fan wrote.

“Madam President!” another added.

“Work that suit,” a third fan wrote to Jessica.

“Give your stylist a raise because you’re killin’ every single one of these looks. SO chic!” another commented.

Indeed, Jessica has been slaying while on the road and her stylist has been behind some amazing looks. Jessica kicked off a string of press and meet and greet dates for her Open Book tour by channeling Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, in a jaw-dropping fur-trimmed bright pink outfit earlier this month.

In an interview with the fashion website Who What Wear, Jessica’s stylist said she used a lot of pieces that Jessica already owned while styling her for the Open Book tour. As an example, Chavez said she didn’t initially have a vision for a Legally Blonde tribute, but it worked out that way after she styled a monochromatic look using the pink coat Jessica already owned.

Chavez said that when planning styles for Jessica she was very deliberate about dressing her for the new phase in her life as an author. Chavez said she envisioned her longtime friend in an “elevated fashion editor role, with a very structured and powerful wardrobe,” hence this latest power suit.

Luckily, Jessica’s closet already had many pieces for her to work with, so Chavez used a combination of pulling clothes from her closet as well as shopping for styles. Chavez noted that they didn’t buy any sunglasses at all for the tour and even the Elle Woods pink ones were Jessica’s.

“The archive of fashion that this woman owns is insane—she really truly loves and appreciates fashion,” Jessica’s stylist said.