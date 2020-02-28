Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar, 45, Looks Sensational In Low-Cut Bodysuit & Tutu Skirt

The Pussycat Dolls are back and better than ever. One member who has caught the eyes of many is Carmit Bachar, 45. The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and she looks nothing short of incredible.

Bachar stunned in a low-cut black bodysuit with thin straps. The garment was paired with a bra of the same color underneath that was purposely on show. She wrapped a thin leather belt around her waist and wore a short poofy tutu skirt with the look. Bachar opted for thin sheer tights and long lace gloves. The “Wait a Minute” songstress accessorized herself with a chain around her neck and applied a bold red lip. She sported her fiery red wavy shoulder-length hair down and opted for shimmery gold eye shadow.

For her most recent upload, Bachar posed in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed both hands on her hips and flashed a huge smile. The entertainer who rose to fame 15 years ago looked sensational and like she hadn’t aged a day. She put one leg in front of the other and was captured from the knees-up.

For her caption, Bachar put “FoxyDoll” and “PCDReunion” under hashtags. She also credited the photographer, Andrew Timms.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 2,000 likes and over 80 likes, proving to be popular with her 74,000 followers.

“You are on fire, you sexy redhead,” one user wrote.

“You girls never age!! You guys look like 10 years ago!! Slay queens,” another shared.

“Carmit you are sooo stunning like omg. My goal in life is to do your makeup one day. That would be a dream,” remarked a third fan.

“The amount of stunning you look is off the scale!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last weekend, Bachar wore this costume when she performed on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway with the Pussycat Dolls. The group performed their latest single “React” as well as their greatest hits — “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha,” and “Beep.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Dolls will embark on their first tour in over a decade in April. The first show is scheduled to take place on April 5 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The “When I Grow Up” chart-topper’s will continue throughout the U.K., visiting cities such as Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Leeds. They will finish the first leg of the reunion tour at London’s iconic O2 Arena. Original member Melody Thornton will not be taking part.