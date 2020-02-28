Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Kobe & Gianna Footage In Instagram Post Over Beyonce’s ‘XO’ Song

Vanessa wrote 'missing you both so much' in the video post showing intimate family moments.

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt post on Instagram which showed home footage of Kobe Bryant playing with his daughter Gianna. Over the clip she had Beyonce’s song “XO” playing which was one of her husband’s favorites.

This Monday was the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California where several stars performed songs honoring the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Beyonce sang two songs “Halo” and “XO” which she said was one of the deceased 41-year-old’s favorite songs.

In an Instagram post Thursday night, Vanessa paid tribute to her husband and daughter by showing home footage of the two together with audio of “XO” playing. It was taken from the end credits of the 2015 documentary MUSE which took an in-depth look at the basketball icon’s inspirations.

The clip shows the three family members sharing moments together at home including Bryant dancing with his young daughter, picking her up over his head, and holding her for an embrace. At the end of the post all three are shown on the family’s couch cuddling as Vanessa puts something on the television for them to watch.

Beyonce was tagged in the post with the lyrics to the song she performed at the memorial written out. Over 1.1 million people liked the post and over 32,000 left comments in just over five hours since it was shared to Bryant’s 13.1 million Instagram followers.

Both fans and friends flooded the post with sweet comments. Along with scores of heart and praying hands emojis were personalized messages about the couple’s enduring love.

“Love you V, sending you so much love and so many prayers,” Olympic gold medalist, Nastalia Liukin wrote.

“My heart breaks for you yet also rejoices…you both were an exemplary Union,” model Daphne Joy replied.

“This is so beautiful!!! Your love was always so inspiring and it was an honor to witness,” Adrienne Bosh, wife of former NBA All-Star Chris Bosh commented.

Others sent love to Bryant’s three other daughters and said the wife’s love and strength in this difficult time was an inspiration.

The celebration of life honoring Kobe and Gianna was opened by Beyonce’s two songs and also featured Alicia Keys performing “Moonlight Sonata” on the piano and Christina Aguilera singing “Ave Maria.” Bryant’s wife of 19 years was seen wiping tears from her face while Beyonce sang one of her husband’s favorite songs.

She also gave a heartbreaking speech about him and their daughter saying the two could not have lived without each other.