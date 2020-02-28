Jessa Duggar Will Appear On ‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ To Help A Family Member Pick A Gown

Jessa suggests a look that's not too revealing.

Counting On star Jessa Duggar will appear on a different TLC series in a crossover event. According to Hollywood Life, the 27-year-old mother of three will pop up on the upcoming season of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.

Jessa isn’t shown in the teaser video for the show’s new season, but she does appear in a promotional photo for the episode that she will appear on. Jessa is pictured rocking a pair of black leggings with a black floral print dress and a pair of tan ballet flats. She is sitting on the couch at Bridals by Lori as she looks up at the bride-to-be, who is wearing an ivory gown with a full tulle skirt. However, only a hint of the wedding dress is visible.

As reported by People, Jessa will be helping her sister-in-law, Jessica, choose a bridal gown. Jessica is the younger sister of Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald. The only detail shared about what goes down during Jessica’s search for the perfect wedding dress is that Jessa will suggest a more modest style.

Jessica is a police officer in Arkansas who married a fellow cop, Phillips Lester, in May of last year. She has already shared a photo of the gown she chose on Instagram, and it doesn’t look like she heeded Jessa’s advice. While her dress had a modest A-line skirt, it was sleeveless with a plunging neckline and low back. The bodice also featured sheer panels that showed off a little skin. In the preview video for the upcoming season of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, fashion experts Lori Allen and Monte Durham mentioned that dresses with sheer and see-through designs were one of the big wedding trends from last year.

TLC

When Jessa married Ben five years ago, she chose to wear a modest dress. It had cap sleeves, a bodice decorated with elaborate Swarovski crystal beading, and a full tulle skirt. The dress also had one interesting detail that really made it stand out from those of other Duggar brides: It was blush instead of white.

When a member of the Duggar family gets married, the bride’s search for a dress is usually filmed for the family’s reality show. The last Duggar to walk down the aisle was Jessa’s older brother, John-David. His wife, Abbie Burnett, was shown picking a sparkly wedding dress on an episode of Counting On. She was aided in her search by the Duggars’ favorite dress designer, Renee Miller.

Season 11 of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta will premiere on March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.