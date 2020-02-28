‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Shows Off Her Tiny Shorts And New Blonde Hair In Racy Instagram Snap

Rachel Bush is giving fans an eyeful with her latest Instagram offering while showing off her new ‘do.

The Maxim model took to the social media site to share a snap of herself wearing a tiny and very revealing pair of shorts that showed off plenty of backside. The picture, which was posted to her Instagram Stories, showed Rachel facing away from the camera and wearing a sly smile on her face, with her multi-colored shorts rolled up at the waist to show off more skin.

The 22-year-old model posted the picture to her Twitter page as well, drawing a big reaction from her fans. Even though Rachel’s Twitter following is tiny compared to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, it still garnered some viral interest and attracted close to 1,000 likes.

The series of pictures and short video clips that Rachel posted late on Thursday and early Friday also showed off a pretty significant change to her appearance. The normally raven-haired model was now rocking some blonde highlights, and it went over well with her followers. The short video Rachel shared got more than 1,000 likes and some compliments.

“You could be hairless and you’d still be the most gorgeous creature on earth,” one person wrote in a tweet that Rachel later quoted on her page along with the reply “Doubtful.”

Rachel has been showing her social media followers that the long and cold winter is not getting her down, and not doing anything to slow her rate of posting revealing images. Though she frequently shares pictures from trips to the beach and time by the pool in revealing swimwear, Rachel has been doing her best to make do with the colder weather. The shots shared to her Instagram Stories came from the warm confines of her home, but Rachel has showed fans she’s not afraid to get cold while showing off for fans. She posted other pictures from a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado, where she wore some very weather-inappropriate attire.

In the series of shots posted earlier in the week Rachel rocked a white bikini top and black bottom as she stood at the edge of a snow drift. The pictures were also a hit with Rachel’s fans, attracting more than 60,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments.

“Snow queen,” one person wrote.

Rachel rocked a pink bikini in another shot from the trip, and also did some snowboarding, though got a bit warmer with snow pants and a winter jacket.