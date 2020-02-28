Russian Hottie Dasha Mart Exposes Underboob In Scandalous Black Jumpsuit

Dasha Mart showed some serious skin in her most recent Instagram update. The Russian hottie took to her account on Thursday to show off her killer figure in a scandalous ensemble that brought some serious heat to her page.

Dasha’s latest social media appearance included two photos that were captured at the Wynwood Walls & Art District in Miami. She was seen standing outside on a gorgeous day in front of a stunning mural as the golden sun spilled over her flawless physique, which she flaunted in a very revealing outfit from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The social media sensation stunned in a sleek black jumpsuit from the U.K.-based brand that did just as much showing as it did covering up. The asymmetrical one-piece featured a single long sleeve, allowing Dasha to show off one of her toned arms in its entirety. It also boasted a racy cutout that not only gave her audience a glimpse of her toned midsection but exposed an ample amount of underboob as well. The babe also appeared to be going braless underneath the garment, further upping the ante of her outfit for the day.

Dasha’s jumpsuit proceeded to cinch at her waist and define her sculpted legs thanks to its curve-hugging nature. She also showed how the clingy fabric highlighted her perky booty by posing with her back to the camera in the second photo of the upload, giving her audience yet another thing to talk about.

To complete the eye-popping look, the Instagram bombshell wore a pair of strappy PVC sandals and carried a trendy black Dior saddle bag in her hand. Dasha also wore a thick silver watch around her wrist that provided just the right amount of bling. Her honey-blond tresses were straightened and worn down in a middle part and she sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lipstick, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara on her long eyelashes.

It wasn’t long before the stunner’s 1.8 million followers began showering her latest Instagram appearance with love. The duo of photos has racked up over 9,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another noted that her jumpsuit “fit so right.”

“Dasha you have the longest legs on any girl I have seen,” commented a third, who also added a slew of kissing-face emoji to his note.

This is hardly the first time that Dasha has tantalized her Instagram followers with a skin-baring outfit. Earlier this week she took things to the next level by stripping down to nothing more than an orange thong bikini. That look also proved popular and, to date, has earned more than 23,000 likes.