Hannah Palmer Stuns In A White Ruffled Bikini During A Warm Day In L.A.

Hannah revealed that it was 84 degrees outside.

Blond beauty Hannah Palmer flaunted her bombshell curves in a pristine white bikini, and her fans loved the feminine and flirty look.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old social media sensation took to Instagram to show off one of the many stylish two-pieces in her extensive collection of revealing swimwear. Hannah’s ivory bikini top featured molded cups with padding and underwire that gave the buxom model plenty of support. The garment’s low neckline was trimmed with small, delicate ruffles that drew the eye to her ample cleavage. The thin shoulder straps of her top were also accented with ruffles.

Hannah’s matching bottoms featured two much larger layers of ruffles that almost made the garment resemble a small skirt. The accents created extra volume on the lower half of Hannah’s body, which helped to emphasize her hourglass shape. In the caption of her Instagram post, the model revealed that her bikini was a Revolve design.

Hannah’s bathing suit also showcased her shapely thighs, flat stomach, and tiny waist. She added a pop of color to her look by using a red handkerchief to tie her long, blond tresses up in a loose bun. A few tendrils of shorter hair had escaped and were framing her flawless face.

As usual, the model embraced her natural beauty by sporting minimal makeup. The fresh-faced stunner was sporting coral lipstick on her plump pout, and her eye shadow appeared to be white. She was also wearing a light coat of mascara on her thick eyelashes, and her dark eyebrows were perfectly sculpted.

Hannah was standing on a sidewalk near a building surrounded by palm trees and other tropical greenery. The trees were providing plenty of shade, and Hannah definitely needed the protection from the scintillating sun. According to the model, her photo was taken in Los Angeles when it was 84 degrees outside.

Hannah’s followers were thrilled that she decided to brave the hot weather outside so that she could bring the heat to her Instagram page. Her bikini photo racked up over 61,000 likes in the span of a few hours, and her fans flooded the comments section with hundreds of remarks.

“You look absolutely beautiful girl I am in love with the white bath suit,” read one response to her post.

“Outstanding look. I can’t take my eyes off you,” another fan wrote.

“Probably warmer now with you looking like that, gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed.

“There ya go makin white look red hot,” a fourth admirer remarked.

While Hannah is now taking advantage of the bikini-friendly weather in Los Angeles, she was posing in a different locale earlier this month. Hannah headed to Hawaii on a tropical getaway a few weeks ago, and she delighted her fans by sharing numerous photos and videos from her trip. In one video, she flaunted her cleavage in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit with a rather daring design.