Draya Michele Drops It Low In A Tight Blue Dress For Her Recent Instagram Update

Draya Michele recently snapped a photo of herself having a good night out on her personal Instagram page.

The fashion designer turned plenty of heads online with her latest update. In the post, she appeared to be in a club or lounge as she was captured on camera dancing. She bent over as her plump backside poked out of her short Fashion Nova dress. The outfit appeared to be made of denim fabric with a deep cut at the center, putting Draya’s cleavage to be on full display as she danced near a booth. The dress also had thin straps and was ruched throughout, stopping around her thighs.

In her caption, the former Basketball Wives star shared that she bought the outfit from Fashion Nova for $29.

Draya opted to let her dress be the main event for the night by adding very few accessories to her look. The former reality star rocked a gold nameplate necklace while moving her head to one side in the photo. She also wore two gold bracelets on one of her wrists, with her seemingly clear acrylic nails styled in a coffin shape.

As for her hair and makeup, Draya also kept her look simple. She styled her hair in a sleek black ponytail for the night’s festivities. Her fans may have seen that she styled her “baby hairs” down as well, which can be seen near the top of her face. Her makeup look consisted of dark eyeshadow — which is seen on one side of her face — as well as a rosy pink blush and lip gloss.

At the time of publishing, Draya received more than 200,000 likes from her Instagram followers. Her post also received more than 1,000 comments from her fans.

“If I could like 3 times,” one Instagram user said, following up with multiple heart emoji.

“That bawdy in it thooooo!” a second follower exclaimed.

“I just licked my phone,” a third admirer admitted.

“U make it look like it was $300,” a fourth fan said of the thrifty ensemble.

Although she rose to fame as a VH1 star in the early 2010s, Draya has cemented herself as a fashion influencer online. She currently has 7.9 million followers and a host of celebrity gal pals. Metro reported on how she recently spoke about how her friend, Kylie Jenner, interacts with her ex, rapper Travis Scott. Draya recently attended their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s birthday party earlier this month. She shared that the party was a testament to how the exes are making their new dynamic work for Stormi’s sake and referred to their baby girl as “lucky.”