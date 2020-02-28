‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Plot Twist Changed Thanks To A Marvel Movie

Because of a movie deal, a 'Walking Dead' character's life now hangs in the balance.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Metro, AMC had to alter the Season 10 return plot in order to account for one of The Walking Dead‘s actors appearing in Marvel’s The Eternals movie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, several characters attempted to escape from a cave system after being trapped there by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) massive herd of walkers. Traversing their way through the perilous mining tunnels, an explosion occurred thanks to a box of dynamite as the group was making their way to the surface.

Ultimately, most of the group survived. However, the fates of Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) still hang in the balance.

Business Insider recently asked The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, if Connie being trapped in the mine after the explosion had anything to do with her role in The Eternals, where she will be playing Makkari, Marvel’s first deaf character. Kang revealed that Ridloff’s role with Marvel certainly had something to do with her character’s current unknown status in AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse drama series.

“That is a very apt observation,” Kang said.

“Yeah, there is some aspect of that that is true. But I think for the story, it’s actually worked out really beautifully… So sometimes those things that you have to do, to help out a beloved actor also work out in your favor.”

Chuck Zlotnick / AMC

As for whether or not Connie will survive the explosion remains to be seen. Currently, there is no information regarding whether or not these two characters are alive and all any footage for further on in the season have not yet yielded any clues as to their fate. Already, those who made it out alive are assuming that these characters died so it is unclear if they will even try to clear the wreckage in order to retrieve their bodies.

Looking forward, Episode 10 of the tenth season appears to focus more on the havoc being created within Alexandria as the antagonistic group, the Whisperers, continue to wreak havoc on the communities in the lead up to the impending Whisperers War. This means that viewers will have to tune into future episodes to find out more about Connie and Magna’s fate.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.